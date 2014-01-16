Edgar Wright’s ‘Ant-Man’ reportedly nabs ‘American Hustle’s’ Michael Pena

Directed by Edgar Wright from a script he wrote with Joe Cornish, the film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, who in Marvel comics was an electronics expert turned thief who stole Pym”s suit and shrinking-gas canisters to save his ailing daughter. On Monday, Wright pointed to a 2006 interview in which he “spill[ed] the beans” about the movie’s Pym/Lang set-up and indicated the plot is inspired by “Marvel Premiere” #47 (the 1979 story in which Lang becomes Ant-Man).

Peña, whose other credits include “Gangster Squad,” “30 Minutes or Less,” “Eastbound & Down” and “The Shield,” is set to begin shooting the Fox miniseries “Gracepoint” — it’s based on the U.K. drama “Broadchurch” — at the end of the month, but TheWrap indicates he would be finished by the time “Ant-Man” stars production in April. Marvel denied Peña is in negotiations for the film.