Edgar Wright’s ‘Ant-Man’ reportedly nabs ‘American Hustle’s’ Michael Pena

(CBR) On the heels of the surprise casting of Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, TheWrap reports Marvel has offered “American Hustle” actor Michael Peña an undisclosed role in “Ant-Man.”
Directed by Edgar Wright from a script he wrote with Joe Cornish, the film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, who in Marvel comics was an electronics expert turned thief who stole Pym”s suit and shrinking-gas canisters to save his ailing daughter. On Monday, Wright pointed to a 2006 interview in which he “spill[ed] the beans” about the movie’s Pym/Lang set-up and indicated the plot is inspired by “Marvel Premiere” #47 (the 1979 story in which Lang becomes Ant-Man).
Peña, whose other credits include “Gangster Squad,” “30 Minutes or Less,” “Eastbound & Down” and “The Shield,” is set to begin shooting the Fox miniseries “Gracepoint” — it’s based on the U.K. drama “Broadchurch” — at the end of the month, but TheWrap indicates he would be finished by the time “Ant-Man” stars production in April. Marvel denied Peña is in negotiations for the film.
Variety adds a reminder that Marvel has yet to cast a female lead — and while Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”) and Bryce Dallas Howard (“The Help,” “Jurassic World”) have been mentioned for the role, no offers have been made. “Ant-Man” opens July 31, 2015.

