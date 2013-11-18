Eight villians that need to show up in Marvel’s Netflix shows

(CBR) With Netflix bringing four of Marvel”s cult favorite heroes to the small screen, there are possibly dozens of comic book bad guys waiting to make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Even if Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are four of the more street-level Marvel superheroes and could spend all of their televised exploits battling generic drug dealers and crime lords, they each have opponents that wouldn”t break any budgets and make for great television.

With that in mind, here are eight super villains that have to appear on the upcoming Netflix series – including the “Defenders” team-up mini-series.