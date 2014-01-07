Electro attacks in three new ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ posters

Spider-Man and Electro are about to make Times Square even more congested than usual.

The lightning-powered villain (played by a blue-in-the-face Jamie Foxx) attacks the wall-crawler (Andrew Garfield, back for more) in three new “Amazing Spider-Man 2” posters.

Check out the first poster here (via Movie Maniac):

Take a close look at the various jumbotron screens in the second poster below (via IGN). That sure looks like Dane DeHaan (possibly in Green Goblin make-up) on the screen center left. Will he and Electro double-team Spidey in the film’s big battle? That’s just not fair.

The third poster offers us an in-your-face look at Spidey’s eyeball (via Digital Spy):

Unfortunately, the film’s third villain, Rhino (Paul Giamatti), is nowhere to be seen. Also note that Electro is in the exact same pose in all three posters. Lazy photoshopping? Or was the villain “frozen” by one of those nifty guns from “Ender’s Game”?

The film also stars Emma Stone, Felicity Jones and Sally Field, and was once again directed by Marc Webb (“500 Days of Summer”)

“Amazing Spider-Man 2” opens May 2.