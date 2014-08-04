Elijah Wood taking on rare studio role in Vin Diesel actioner ‘The Last Witch Hunter’

Elijah Wood is set to take on his first major role in a live-action studio film in nearly a decade.

The “Hobbit” star, who enjoyed a brief role in 2012's “An Unexpected Journey,” has signed on to star opposite Vin Diesel in “The Last Witch Hunter” for Lionsgate Films' Summit Entertainment arm, the studio announced today. Also starring Rose Leslie and Michael Caine and directed by Breck Eisner (“The Crazies,” “Sahara”), the film centers on an “immortal witch hunter” (Diesel) who must team up with a female witch to stop a group of New York City covens from unleashing an unholy plague on humanity. Wood's role is not being specified at this time.

Wood has hewed mostly to independent movies since his “Lord of the Rings” breakout, with roles in such little-seen films as “Everything Is Illuminated,” “Day Zero,” “Celeste and Jesse Forever” and the gruesome 2012 horror remake “Maniac.” Upcoming projects for the actor include comedy-horror film “Cooties” opposite Alison Pill and Rainn Wilson and Spanish thriller “Open Windows” co-starring Sasha Grey. On the small screen, Wood can currently be seen in the FXX series “Wilfred,” which is currently wrapping up its fourth and final season.

