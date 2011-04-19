Elizabeth Banks, Levin Rambin circling ‘Hunger Games’ roles

Elizabeth Banks is in talks to join the highly-anticipated “Hunger Games,” as Effie Trinket, reports Variety.

Trinket is the escort for the District 12 tributes, including the main character Katniss.

Meanwhile, Deadline.com is reporting that Leven Rambin has been cast as District 1 tribute Glimmer. Additionally, Hollywood Reporter is saying that Jack Quaid (son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan) will play Marvel, another District 1 tribute.

The performers join Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence (“Winter’s Bone,” “X-Men: First Class”), who will play Katniss.

Liam Hemsworth (brother of “Thor’s” Chris Hemsworth) and Josh Hutcherson (the upcoming “Red Dawn” remake) were recently announced for the roles of Gale and Peeta, respectively. Rue and Thresh will be played by newcomers Amandla Stenberg and Day Okeniyi.

Gary Ross (“Pleasantville”) is directing the adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ best-selling fantasy novel series. “Hunger Games” is being produced by Nina Jacobson.

Banks was recently seen on “30 Rock,” and on the big screen in “The Next Three Days,” with Russell Crowe and the horror film “The Uninvited.” She’ll soon appear alongside Paul Rudd in “Our Idiot Brother.” She and Ross previously collaborated on 2003’s “Seabiscuit.”

Rambin was a regular on “All My Children,” featured prominently in “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” and has also been seen on “Grey’s Anatomy,” “One Tree Hill” and “CSI: Miami.”

Do you think Banks is a good pick to play Effie?