Few things about this clip:

1) Ellen's suit and sweater in the intro are great.

2) Matthew McConaughey's car commercial is really stupid.

3) Thank you to Ellen for improving Matthew McConaughey's car commercial using marijuana logic.

4) I don't need to hear “Turn Down for What” ever again, but I'll let it slide just once.

5) All right, all right, all right.