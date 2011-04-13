Ellen Page, Jesse Eisenberg, Alec Baldwin join Woody Allen film

Ellen Page (“Juno”), Jesse Eisenberg (“The Social Network”) and Alec Baldwin (“30 Rock”) will join Penelope Cruz (“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”) in Woody Allen”s upcoming untitled film project scheduled to shoot in Rome this summer, reports Variety.

As usual, Allen is also writing the screenplay.

Cruz, who Woody Allen directed to an Oscar in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” announced last week that she’d appear in the film.

Allen’s latest, “Midnight in Paris,” opens in select cities May 20. It stars Owen Wilson, Michael Sheen and Rachel McAdams.

Page can currently be seen in the dark superhero comedy “Super,” with Rainn Wilson. Eisenberg will be heard in the upcoming animated film “Rio” and will soon appear in the comedy “30 Minutes or Less,” with Danny McBride and Aziz Ansari.

Baldwin has previously worked with Allen on 1990’s “Alice,” starring Mia Farrow.