Halloween is over. Isn't it sad? It's the best of all holidays – better than Christmas even! There, I said it. Wednesday Addams pities me and I don't care.

But don't fret. As Ellen wisely points out, people can scare each other at any time of the year! And she's proven it, too, with this montage of her greatest pranks of all time on both A-list celebrities and Bethenny Frankel. Yes, she even made Taylor Swift fall down. Gripping stuff.

(via Laughing Squid)