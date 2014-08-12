Elvira returns in Ryan Adams’ ‘Gimme Something Good’ video: Watch

Ryan Adams' single “Gimme Something Good” wears out its '70s roots rock influences, but the singer-songwriter fully embraces his love of the '80s in the new music video for the track.

Or, rather, he wishes to embrace Elvira in this clip. Adams has an unabashed and well-documented love of metal, even hair metal and power-rock from the 1980s, and if all the bros I remember from my youth are any indication, Elvira and her witch wiles go hand-in-hand with all things 1980s rock 'n' roll.

So what do you do when you grow up (“grow up”)? You enlist the help of the Mistress of the Dark in a stoically cheeky video, complete with the home video aesthetic chirping into your mid-tempo longings.

I've always had a soft spot for Adams. I feel bad for any songwriter who's endured maligned bullsh*t after they get sober, and after they leave the fold of traditionally admired labels like Lost Highway, all of which happened around 2007 and 2008. There's shining moments in sets like “Orion” and “Ashes & Fire,” since then, that expose his heavy metal past, his sense of humor, his endless production ethic.

But most of all, it's sounded like he's rebuilding his mold, working with Mike Viola on this new, forthcoming self-titled album instead of producing himself, or working with consistent former collaborators like Glyn or Ethan Johns, Jamie Candiloro, Tom Schick. Or even dipping back into the waters of switching up the Cardinals lineup. (Fun fact: Viola previously produced albums for Ryan Adams' wife, Mandy Moore.)

“Gimme Something Good” isn't bold. But it is catchy as hell, like something from “Gold” or “Easy Tiger” that highlight his deft touch at rock-pop. “My Wrecking Ball,” which is also available now (stream below) will tickle anybody who has enjoyed the lo-fi, solo workings of the Bedhead bootlegs, and his finer solo moments.

This is all to say I'm hopeful. He's striking a chord with this lightly funny video of Darkness (and oh those famous breasts).

Expect a redux of it tomorrow (Aug. 13) on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”

“Gimme Something Good” and “My Wrecking Ball” are on “Ryan Adams,” due out on Sept. 9 via Adams' Pax Am label with distro from Blue Note. Tour dates are below the videos.

Here are Ryan Adams' tour dates:

09/08/14 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

10/01/14 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theater

10/03/14 – San Francisco, CA – Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

10/05/14 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Hall

10/06/14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Ballroom

10/07/14 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theater

10/09/14 – Edmonton, AB – Francis Winspear Theater

10/10/14 – Calgary, AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

10/12/14 – Winnipeg, AB – Burton Cummings Theater

10/13/14 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop at the University of Minnesota

10/14/14 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

10/16/14 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theater

10/18/14 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium @ Iowa State Center ***

10/19/14 – St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House

10/20/14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

11/06/14 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theater *

11/08/14 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theater *

11/09/14 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore *

11/11/14 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at PlayhouseSquare **

11/18/14 -Boston, MA – Wang Theatre *

11/19/14 – Philadelphia (Upper Darby), PA – Tower Theatre *

* On sale Friday, August 15 at 10am local time

** On sale Friday, August 15 at 11am local time

*** On sale Friday, August 22nd