Watch: Emeli Sande’s new video for ‘My Kind of Love’

The maxim “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me,” certainly doesn”t apply to Emeli Sande”s new video, “My Kind Of Love.”

In the Sanji Senaka-directed clip, hateful words fly out of people”s mouths like bullets, inflicting real damage when they land. Whether it”s a lover”s quarrel, a spat between frenemies or a sweet little love story about a girl and her horse, the words have to power to do both serious emotional and physical damage.

The vignettes are interspersed with footage of Sande singing the mid-tempo emotional ballad in an abandoned warehouse. It”s a fascinating concept for a clip, but the execution seems a bit off and is blunted when, in one of the top 10 cliches in music videos, it starts raining indoors on Sande, soaking her as she sings.

“My Kind of Love (Red One and Alex P Remix)” goes top 40 radio next week and is Sande”s followup to her multi-format hit, “Next To Me.” The song appears on the deluxe version of Sande”s debut album, “Our Version of Events,” which comes out Oct. 8 via Target and iTunes. The deluxe edition also includes her collaboration with Labrinth, “Beneath Your Beautiful.”

While the Scottish singer”s star continues to climb in the U.S., she has already ascended to superstar status in the U.K.: “Our Version Of Events” was the top-selling album in England for 2012 and is leading 2013 so far.

Sande kicks off a two-week North American headlining tour on Oct. 10. Dates are below the video. She will appear on “Katie” Sept. 13 and “Austin City Limits” on Nov. 9.

EMELI SANDÉ – U.S. TOUR DATES



10/10 New York, NY iHeartRadio British Invasion w/Jake Bugg

10/11 Miami Beach, FL Fillmore Miami Beach @ Jackie Gleason Theatre

10/12 Tampa, Florida The Ritz

10/14 Birmingham, AL Iron City Birmingham

10/15 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

10/17 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

10/18 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theater

10/19 Baltimore, MD Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

10/21 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

10/22 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s

10/23 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

10/25 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room – Old National Centre

10/26 Chicago, IL Vic Theater

