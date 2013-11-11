Check out Eminem’s performance at the MTV EMAs: ‘Rap God’ and ‘Berzerk’

Eminem won Best Hip-Hop Artist and Global Icon at the 2013 MTV EMAs, which was just as good an excuse to bring a performance spectacle with him to the Amsterdam ceremony.

In celebration of his new album “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” Slim Shady played “Rap God” and “Berzerk” from the fresh set, bouncing in front of an enormous boom box and his backing band.

He also accepted the award for Global Icon from none other than Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell), which you can also see below.

Em was on “Saturday Night Live” the previous weekend with “Berzerk” and “Survival.”

What did you think of this performance over that New York stop?