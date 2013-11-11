Check out Eminem’s performance at the MTV EMAs: ‘Rap God’ and ‘Berzerk’

#Eminem
11.11.13 5 years ago

Eminem won Best Hip-Hop Artist and Global Icon at the 2013 MTV EMAs, which was just as good an excuse to bring a performance spectacle with him to the Amsterdam ceremony.

In celebration of his new album “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” Slim Shady played “Rap God” and “Berzerk” from the fresh set, bouncing in front of an enormous boom box and his backing band.

He also accepted the award for Global Icon from none other than Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell), which you can also see below.

Em was on “Saturday Night Live” the previous weekend with “Berzerk” and “Survival.”

What did you think of this performance over that New York stop?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eminem
TAGS2013 mtv emasBerzerkEMAsEminemMTV EMA's 2013mtv emas

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP