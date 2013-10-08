B

Watch: Eminem’s new video for ‘Survival’ ties in with ‘Call of Duty’: Watch

#Call Of Duty #Eminem
10.08.13 5 years ago

Eminem plays a commando tagger in his video for “Survival,” the second track from “Marshall Mathers LP2,” following “Berzerk.”

We first heard the song, which also features the New Royales’ Liz Rodrigues on vocals, a few weeks ago when it premiered as part of “Call of Duty: Ghosts,” and the video game plays into the music clip as Eminem performs in front of a screen showing the game.

When he”s not performing in the clip, he”s a graffiti artist leaving his mark, a skull face, all over Detroit. I”m sure his hometown thanks him, as the symbol will now end up showing up all over parts of town, I bet. He also walks through a neighborhood, stopping longingly at decrepit  boarded up structure with the number 19946 on it, which is his former home. The house is current up for sale and is featured on the cover of the original “MMLP,” and now, boarded up, on his forthcoming album.

There”s not that much going on in the video, but Eminem”s performance is really all you need: it”s intense and passionate and is a reminder of what a compelling live artist he is.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Call Of Duty#Eminem
TAGScall of dutyEminemMarshall Mathers LP 2SURVIVAL

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP