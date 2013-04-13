Emma Watson and fellow ‘Bling Ring’ stars introduce new clip on MTV

04.13.13 5 years ago

We had the poster for “The Bling Ring” a couple of days ago, and now the marketing push for Sofia Coppola’s teen crime drama is in full swing. MTV closed out its Sneak Peek Week with a new clip rom the film introduced live by its five young stars: Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang, Israel Broussard and Claire Julien. I can’t watch the clip because I live outside the US and am therefore not worthy — thanks, MTV! — but it’s embedded after the jump, so check it out if you can and tell us what you think.

The MTV association is, of course, a canny choice for a film that’s positioning itself as classy summer counterprogramming for female teens — whether that demographic target jives with Sofia Coppola’s woozy aesthetic remains to be seen, but I’m hearing good things about the film.

Sneak Peek Week — which also showcased “The Heat,” “This Is the End,” “Pain and Gain” and “The To-Do List” is, of course, an appetite-builder for the MTV Movie Awards, which take place on Sunday evening. “Bling Ring” star Emma Watson is nominated in three categories herself for “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” and will also be receiving the Trailblazer Award. Because, hey, why not? Check out Kris and Greg’s rundown on the awards here

 

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSEmma WatsonIn ContentionMTV MOVIE AWARDSsofia coppolaTHE BLING RING

