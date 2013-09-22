Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Kevin Spacey and other funny 2013 Emmy Awards gifs

Let’s start things off with an ominous stare from Kevin Spacey:
Look, if Amy and Tina want you to take off your pants, you take off your damn pants:
And if Amy and Tina fall climbing up to the stage, you let them work things out for themselves:
Merrit Wever cannot give an acceptance speech because she has got to go!:
Jimmy Fallon knows how to tap dance:
But Neil Patrick Harris doesn’t know how to twerk:
However, he did manage quite a stage tumble:
Speaking of dancing, Nathan Fillion appeared:
Presenter Connie Britton is extremely surprised at the name inside her envelope:
Jimmy Fallon is very enthusiastic about Stephen Colbert’s win:
Bill Hader has a moment on the red carpet:
And Lena Dunham seems weirdly surprised to see Claire Danes:
Stephen Colbert has embarrassed his cruel and sexy wife:
Kevin Spacey wants the damn camera to go away:
And the guy behind Neil Patrick Harris doesn’t know what the hell to do:
I’ve been staring at that last GIF for well over an hour and I can’t stop, and I want to…
Connie Britton was reacting to her old show FNL being mentioned…not the name inside the envelope.