Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Kevin Spacey and other funny 2013 Emmy Awards gifs

Let’s start things off with an ominous stare from Kevin Spacey:

Look, if Amy and Tina want you to take off your pants, you take off your damn pants:

And if Amy and Tina fall climbing up to the stage, you let them work things out for themselves:

Merrit Wever cannot give an acceptance speech because she has got to go!:

Jimmy Fallon knows how to tap dance:

But Neil Patrick Harris doesn’t know how to twerk:

However, he did manage quite a stage tumble:

Speaking of dancing, Nathan Fillion appeared:

Presenter Connie Britton is extremely surprised at the name inside her envelope:

Jimmy Fallon is very enthusiastic about Stephen Colbert’s win:

Bill Hader has a moment on the red carpet:

And Lena Dunham seems weirdly surprised to see Claire Danes:

Stephen Colbert has embarrassed his cruel and sexy wife:

Kevin Spacey wants the damn camera to go away:

And the guy behind Neil Patrick Harris doesn’t know what the hell to do:



