Emmys: Netflix scores with noms for “House of Cards,” Jason Bateman, Kevin Spacey
“Arrested Development” didn’t score a best comedy nomination, but “House of Cards” made history, becoming the first digitally distributed series to score a major nomination, bumping “Boardwalk Empire.” Overall, “House of Cards” scored nine nominations and “Arrested” had three nominations. Kerry Washington scored her first Emmy nomination for “Scandal.” “American Horror Story” and “Game of Thrones” had the most nominations, with 17 and 16, respectively. PLUS: Read the full list of nominees.
–The biggest snubs: “New Girl,” “Parks and Rec,” Timothy Olyphant, “The Good Wife”
–More snubs: Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, “The Newsroom,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Office”
–Noms by series: “American Horror” 17, “Game of Thrones” 16, “SNL” and “Candelabra” 15
–Kerry Washington is the 1st black lead drama actress to be nominated since 1995
–“The Bible” facing “American Horror Story,” “Phil Spector” and “Behind the Candelabra”
–Neil Patrick Harris filled in for Kate Mara, whose plane had mechanical trouble
–Nominations by network: HBO 108, CBS and NBC 53
–Kevin Spacey: “House of Cards'” 9 noms an “incredible acknowledgement of the work we”ve done”
–Don’t blame Emmy voters: There’s a glut of quality TV shows
–Lena Dunham reacts to all the “Girls” nominations
–“New guard”: Jimmy Kimmel vs. Jimmy Fallon in variety category
