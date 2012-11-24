Entertainment industry reacts to the death of Larry Hagman

Iconic television actor Larry Hagman passed away Friday in Dallas at the age of 81 after a recent battle with cancer. The “Dallas” and “I Dream of Jeannie” star was remembered by many of his peers, colleagues and longtime admirers with an outpouring of support.

Barbara Eden, Hagman’s co-star on “I Dream of Jeannie,” posted a tribute on her Facebook page. “As I received the news this evening and as you read this I still cannot completely express the shock and impact from the news that Larry Hagman has passed. I can still remember, that first day on Zuma Beach with him, in the frigid cold. From that day for five more years, Larry was the center of so many fun, wild, shocking… and in retrospect, memorable moments that will remain in my heart forever.

He was such a key element in my life for so long and even, years after I Dream of Jeannie; our paths crossed many times. Throughout various productions I had the pleasure of watching the Texas Tornado that was Larry Hagman. Amidst a whirlwind of big laughs, big smiles and unrestrained personality Larry was always, simply Larry. You couldn’t fault him for it, it was just who he was. I am so thankful that this past year I was able to spend time with him and experience yet again ‘Larry” in all his Big Texas bravado.

I, like many others believed he had beat Cancer and yet we are reminded that life is never guaranteed. My deepest condolences go out to his wife Maj, his son and daughter and his grandchildren, as well as his friends in this time of his passing. I can honestly say that we’ve lost not just a great actor, not just a television icon, but an element of pure Americana.

Goodbye Larry, there was no one like you before and there will never be anyone like you again.

-Barbara

Patrick Duffy, who played J.R.’s brother Bobby Ewing on “Dallas,” tweeted a photo of the pair together.



My friend is taking a break. Pardon my silence. Love Patrick twitter.com/therealpduffy/… – Patrick Duffy (@therealpduffy) November 24, 2012

“Dynasty” star, Joan Collins, tweeted, “Oh no just heard about Larry, he was magnificent as JR & inspired me to play Alexis. RIP.”

The kind words and condolences weren’t just limited to Hagman’s TV co-stars however.

ABC News’ Katie Couric got personal, tweeting:

So sad to hear about Larry Hagman’s passing. A picture of me with “J.R.” from years ago: instagr.am/p/L1HerRSZAG/ – Katie Couric (@katiecouric) November 24, 2012

Simon Cowell tweeted, “Very sad to hear about larry hagman. He was the best tv baddie and from people who met him all said he was a great guy. He will be missed.”

“Star Trek” legend William Shatner also paid tribute on Twitter, noting “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Larry Hagman. My best, Bill.”

Meanwhile, talk legend Larry King tweeted:



#RIP Larry Hagman- he was a very special man – he helped me quit smoking & I’ll always be grateful bit.ly/TigKxj on.ora.tv/WKdMXR – Larry King(@kingsthings) November 24, 2012

Warner Bros. Television, the producers of new “Dallas,” released a statement reading, “A giant, a larger-than-life personality whose iconic performance as J.R. Ewing will endure as one of the most indelible in entertainment history. He truly loved portraying this globally recognized character, and he leaves a legacy of entertainment, generosity and grace.”

The New “Dallas” network TNT, said, “All of us at TNT are deeply saddened at the news of Larry Hagman’s passing,” the cable network said in a statement. “He was a wonderful human being and an extremely gifted actor. We will be forever thankful that a whole new generation of people got to know and appreciate Larry through his performance as J.R. Ewing.”

