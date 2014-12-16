Eric Andre sat with Conan O'Brien, calmly explained that he's great at telling monologue jokes, and then killed. He killed. Watch this amazing video of his deathly performance. RIP.
Eric Andre Seriously Killed on ‘Conan’
Louis VIrtel 12.16.14 4 years ago
