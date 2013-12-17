Eva Green confronts evil in teaser for Showtime’s ‘Penny Dreadful’

12.17.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Showtime’s upcoming drama can sort of be described as “Frankenstein meets James Bond.” 

Timothy Dalton — who played 007 in “The Living Daylights” and “License to Kill” —  is one of the stars of the upcoming drama series “Penny Dreadful,” in which such 19th century literary creations such as Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray and various characters from “Dracula” cross paths in Victorian London.

A new teaser for the series features co-star Eva Green (also a Bond vet — she starred in “Casino Royale”) praying against some sort of evil. 

Watch it here

“Penny” also stars Josh Hartnett (“Black Hawk Down”), Reeve Carney (“Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark”), Rory Kinnear (“Skyfall”), Harry Treadaway (“The Lone Ranger”), Billie Piper (“Doctor Who”) and Danny Sapani (“The Bill”). It’s currently in production in Ireland.
By re-working 19th century fictional characters, “Penny” bears similarities to Alan Moore’s comic book series “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen,” which was adapted for the big screen in 2003 and is now being developed as a TV pilot for FOX. 

“Penny Dreadful” is set to premiere In Spring 2014

