Evan Jonigkeit to play Toad in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

(CBR) “X-Men: Days of Future Past” has a massive cast, pulling actors from across the franchise’s history to reclaim their roles with new faces entering the X-Universe for the first time. One of those new faces is “Girls” actor Evan Jonigkeit, but his character is anything but a new addition to the X-Men movie canon. In a recent interview with MTV, Jonigkeit revealed he plays a younger version of Toad in the film.

Previously played by Ray Park, the classic member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants hasn’t been seen in the franchise since Storm fried him with a lightning bolt in “X-Men” (“Do you know what happens when a toad gets struck by lightning? The same thing that happens to everything else.”) Jonigkiet will likely feature alongside the returning “First Class” cast as Michael Fassbender’s Magneto begins to build his Brotherhood.

“The aesthetics of the character are much different, and I’m not really allowed to say a whole lot more than that,” Jonigkeit told MTV. “It’s darker. I would say it’s a darker tone.”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” opens May 23.