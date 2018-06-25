Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Among the many positive things critics have said about Marvel’s upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp, Evangeline Lilly’s titular hero has been the focus of much of it. With her return to the role of Hope Van Dyne, the daughter of the original Ant-Man and Wasp team, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), Lilly now gets to try on the new Wasp suit previewed in the original Ant-Man‘s post-credits scene. And according to the Lost veteran’s viral interview with BackstageOL, she has a bone to pick with her male Marvel co-stars — specifically, their costuming complaints.

“I have been hearing Marvel male superheroes complain about their suits for years. And I got into my suit and I was wearing it, working in it, doing my thing, and I was like, ‘It’s just not that bad,'” she says in the video with a faint grin. “‘Do I have the most comfortable suit in the MCU or, have men not had the life experience of being uncomfortable for the sake of looking good?’ And they’re just like, ‘What is this? This sucks. Why do we have to go through this?’ Whereas a woman’s like, ‘I don’t know, this is normal. I wear heels to work. I’m uncomfortable all day. You get used to it. You tune it out.'”

To illustrate her point with precision, Lilly raises her right foot to demonstrate the heels she’s wearing for the press junket. As for her initial claim regarding past complaints of Marvel’s leading men, she’s not exaggerating. Chris Evans has described his Captain America suits as “not comfortable,” Paul Bettany once recalled how much pain the initial Vision suit gave him, Chadwick Boseman noted the first Black Panther suit was “blazing hot” and Tom “I don’t feel so good” Holland once said Spidey’s outfit was “not the greatest thing” in the world.

