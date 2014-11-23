Ex-NBC employee claims he helped Bill Cosby pay off women

Ex-NBC employee claims he helped pay off Bill Cosby pay off women

Veteran NBC employee Frank Scotti says he served as Cosby”s “fixer,” inviting women to Cosby”s dressing room while he stood guard. “He had everybody fooled,” Scotti, 90, tells the NY Daily News. “Nobody suspected.” PLUS: Letterman staffers recall Cosby”s bizarre requests, a “Cosby Show” stand-in has come forward alleging harassment, Lisa Bonet did not send a tweet about Cosby, The Washington Post investigated Cosby allegations with a 13-reporter team, and “SNL”s” Michael Che said on Weekend Update: “I know it's not the same thing but, I forgave Kramer.”

One day after dying, Marion Barry to appear on tonight”s “Oprah: Where Are They Now?”

The scandalous former Washington, D.C. mayor, who died last night, tweeted about his appearance on Thursday. PLUS: Barry tweeted about “Scandal” for his final tweet – he used to live-tweet episodes.

Will Fox revive “The X Factor”?

A British tabloid claims Fox is interested in a Season 4 of Simon Cowell”s failed reality show.

“Gene Simmons” Family Jewels” may make a comeback

Simmons” daughter, Sophie, says the family has been approached about reviving the canceled A&E series.

“SNL” spoofs President Obama”s immigration reform with “Schoolhouse Rock”

Kenan Thompson performed a rousing rendition of “I”m Just a Bill.” PLUS: Watch the sequel to “(Do It On My) Twin Bed.”

Does a 1992 novel predict “How to Get Away with Murder”?

Donna Tartt”s “The Secret History” also tells the story of a group of college students who are involved in a murder.

Watch an extended look at “Peter Pan Live!”

Allison Williams and Christopher Walken take us behind the scenes of the Dec. 4 event.

Kathy Griffin: Joan Rivers talked about me joining “Fashion Police”

“She would joke that, no matter what, I should always get 10 percent less than she got,” says Griffin.

Idris Elba planning an album of “Luther”-inspired music

The album”s working title is “Murder Loves John.” Says the actor: “I'd like to dissect the idea of someone who has to deal with so much darkness.”

Watch Fred Armisen perform every New York accent

The “Portlandia” star tackled every NYC accent for a charity benefit.

Fake contractor busted on “Catch a Contractor” sentenced to 190 days in jail

The fake contractor pleaded guilty after he was busted by Adam Carolla.