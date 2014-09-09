Exclusive: Artist Darwyn Cooke’s cinematic style takes over DC variant covers in Dec.

The 'Year of the Variant' at DC Comics comes to a close this December with 23 covers drawn by legendary comic book artist Darwyn Cooke. Cooke's covers will be in landscape format – aka horizontal – to better showcase his signature cinematic style.

For nearly 30 years, Cooke has been on the comic book scene. He might be best known for his work redesigning Catwoman in 2001 and his run on “DC: The New Frontier.” Now HitFix has gotten an exclusive sneak peek at some of his latest entries into the world of comic book art. Check them out below!