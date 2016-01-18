Exclusive: After FIFTY YEARS, Poison Ivy is finally getting her own comic book

Poison Ivy – aka Dr. Pamela Isley – has been part of Batman lore since 1966. Since her introduction, Ivy has gone through many variations: a daughter of the wealthy elite, a victim of an experiment gone wrong, a literal goddess of nature. Yet for all her popularity and inclusion in groups from GOTHAM CITY SIRENS to BIRDS OF PREY, Ivy has never had her own comic…until now.

POISON IVY: CYCLE OF LIFE AND DEATH is a 6-issue miniseries that dives under the surface of what it”s like to be neither fully plant nor fully human. Ivy is a complex character that with a long history. Yet throughout all her incarnations, Poison Ivy”s succubus-like nature has remained her most defining trait. Until the reboot of the DC Universe in 2011, she was set squarely in the center of the male gaze. But thanks to HARLEY QUINN writers Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, that has started to change.

Poison Ivy is still sexy, but not “Gravity-defying boob socks , painted-on-costume, blow-up-doll” sexy. She”s in a complex relationship with her girlfriend Harley Quinn. And she craves intellectual stimulation, despite her problems connecting to others (who aren”t plants).

In the first issue of POISON IVY: CYCLE OF LIFE AND DEATH – on sale 1/20/16 – writer Amy Chu sets up a new beginning for Ivy. HitFix Harpy got an exclusive look at the first six pages, which feature a special guest appearance by the cast of GOTHAM ACADEMY!