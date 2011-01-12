Exclusive: Christina Aguilera to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl XLV

From “Bionic” to “Burlesque” to Bowl. Multiple sources have told HitFix that Christina Aguilera will be singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLV, hosted at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington Texas on Feb. 6.
The FOX broadcast lists a 6:25 p.m. kickoff, which would put the pop superstar and Grammy Award winner on the field singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” shortly before the AFC and NFC champions roll out.
A spokesperson from NFL had “no comment” on Aguilera”s participation, and added ‘When we have something to announce, we will announce it.” The Black Eyed Peas are on tap as the halftime performers this year and are currently the only NFL-confirmed gameday entertainment.
Aguilera previously performed at Super Bowl XXXIV back in 2000, sharing the national stage with artists like Enrique Iglesias and Phil Collins during the halftime show. Carrie Underwood sang the National Anthem last year.
As previously reported, Aguilera had postponed her 2010 summer tour to focus on commitments surrounding the release of her latest album “Bionic” and the promotional efforts behind recently released film “Burlesque.” Live Nation and her website said that the singer would be rescheduling those stops in 2011. She currently has no tour dates listed.
No1Curr
No1Curr.
If by ‘sing’ they mean ‘belt out in the most over-the-top way possible just to show off,’ THEN I follow. : P
Great. It will take her 15 minutes to finish
Hopefully this is true. Haters. stay mad haha. Legendtina always!
you haters stay mad Legendtina is the best there just mad they can’t sing like her or at all stay mad haters and get a hobby the sooner the better no lives winers.
Not sing, scream the national anthem
I hope this is true, she is so inspiring and her voice is great!
How is this “exclusive” if every news outlet in the country is running it. In fact, Dallas Morning News scooped hitfix. I’m starting to get sick of hitfix going the tabloid / tmz route.
Uh, no. We had it up before any other outlet. In fact, if you read DMN they credit US.
I’d love to hear your other examples of HitFix supposedly “going the tabloid/tmz route”.
oh you mean this Dallas Morning News articles, which they site HitFix as the source?
[musicblog.dallasnews.com]
She’s not gonna sing, she’s gonna do what Whitney Houston did … lip-sync
oh GREAT….means she’s gonna add another ten minutes to the anthem with her vocal “stylings” OoohhOOhhh sssssAAAaaayyy CCCAAaaannn youuuuoooo OOOOHhh OOOHhhhh…OOOhhhOOOOhh aaaaahhhh OOOOAhhh wwwaahhhh OOOHhh… it’ll be midnight by the time kick-off starts!
Why not add Madonna for a post game show and you have the tri-fecta of CRAP!!!!