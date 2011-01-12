Exclusive: Christina Aguilera to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl XLV

From “Bionic” to “Burlesque” to Bowl. Multiple sources have told HitFix that Christina Aguilera will be singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLV, hosted at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington Texas on Feb. 6.

The FOX broadcast lists a 6:25 p.m. kickoff, which would put the pop superstar and Grammy Award winner on the field singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” shortly before the AFC and NFC champions roll out.

A spokesperson from NFL had “no comment” on Aguilera”s participation, and added ‘When we have something to announce, we will announce it.” The Black Eyed Peas are on tap as the halftime performers this year and are currently the only NFL-confirmed gameday entertainment.

Aguilera previously performed at Super Bowl XXXIV back in 2000, sharing the national stage with artists like Enrique Iglesias and Phil Collins during the halftime show. Carrie Underwood sang the National Anthem last year.

As previously reported, Aguilera had postponed her 2010 summer tour to focus on commitments surrounding the release of her latest album “Bionic” and the promotional efforts behind recently released film “Burlesque.” Live Nation and her website said that the singer would be rescheduling those stops in 2011. She currently has no tour dates listed.

