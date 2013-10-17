EXCLUSIVE: Deadpool goes Miley Cyrus on ‘Avengers’ #24 variant

(CBR) It’s Wade’s party, he can do what he wants in Carlo Barberi and Edgar Delgado’s “Avengers” #24.NOW variant cover. This is Wade’s house, this is Wade’s rules — and the Merc with a Mouth isn’t ready to go home, likes to party, doesn’t take nothing from nobody, in this exclusive variant. He certainly forgets the haters because Marvel loves Deadpool — the variant cover is the latest in a number of internet meme or social trend covers featuring Wade Wilson including a Deadpool is Unimpressed “All-New X-Men” #1 variant, the #SWAG “X-Men: Battle of the Atom” #1 variant cover and even a Gangnam Style variant cover for “Avengers” #1. Wade’s clearly up on all the social trends of the internet and can’t stop.

Just be glad he’s not in line in the bathroom.