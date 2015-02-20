Exclusive: Find out the SECRET ORIGINS of Batgirl AND her new costume

For anyone who”s ever wondered exactly how Barbara Gordon got back on her feet as Batgirl in the New 52, SECRET ORIGINS #10 (written by Cameron Stewart and Brenden Fletcher) wants to shed some light on the subject. The issue will also feature origins of the New 52 Poison Ivy (written by Christy Marx) and Firestorm (written by Dan Jurgens)!

When DC Comics hit the reset button back in 2011, one of the most controversial changes involved Barbara Gordon. After the events of “Killing Joke” left Gordon paraplegic, she shed her Batgirl persona for that of the hacker Oracle. As in information broker and technological wizard, Oracle became a lynchpin in helping put supervillains away.

Oracle also became a symbol of empowerment for people living with disabilities. Many people were upset when Barbara returned to the role of Batgirl in the New 52. Oracle was a highly visible character in the fight against ableism and her loss stung the community she represented.

BATGIRL”s writers have done their best to slide parts of Barbara”s old life into the new comic; from struggling with PTSD from being shot to joking about her insane upper body strength after five years in a wheelchair.

After the jump, discover the lengths Barbara was willing to go to in order to get up and running. SECRET ORIGINS #10 is on sale February 25!