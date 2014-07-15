Exclusive: Read Harley Quinn’s Mission To Take San Diego Comic-Con By Storm

07.15.14

Have you ever wondered what an event dedicated to superheroes like San Diego Comic-Con would look like if said heroes and their respective villains actually existed? DC Comics has. To celebrate the upcoming explosion of geek culture, they've put together the super-sized 'HARLEY QUINN INVADES COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO #1.'

Image Credit: DC Entertainment

Over 38 story pages, nine guest artists help Harley dodge crazy crowds, deal with overzealous security guards, and fangirl out over movie stars while on a quest to get her comic book – Hurl Girl – published. All the while writers Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti take good-natured jabs at everything from entitled fanboys to the bureaucracy of creating comics for a behemoth like DC Entertainment and everything in between.

After the jump, see an exclusive peek at the first five pages of Harley's adventures! And be honest, Hurl Girl is not the most ridiculous superhero you've ever heard of. Looking at you, Ambush Bug

'HARLEY QUINN INVADES COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO #1' is on sale July 16th.

