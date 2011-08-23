Exclusive ‘Hunger Games’ clip will air during MTV Music Video Awards

“Hunger Games” fans will get their first look at the upcoming film adaptation on the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

The film’s star Jennifer Lawrence (“X-Men: First Class”) will introduce the exclusive clip during the show’s live airing.

Performers at the VMAs will include Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Adele, Lil Wayne, and Chris Brown. Jonah Hill, Rick Ross, Seth Rogen, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and Odd Future will act as presenters.

Set in a dystopian future, “Hunger Games” centers on the titular bloodsport in which teenage “tributes” — drawn from the country’s 12 distinct districts — battle to the death in a televised game of survivalism and gladiatorial combat. The main protagonist, Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence), faces the book’s greatest challenges as one of the underdog tributes. The novel is the first in a trilogy written by Suzanne Collins.

“Hunger Games” also stars Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Stanley Tucci, Lenny Kravitz, Elizabeth Banks and Donald Sutherland.

Lionsgate will release the film March 23, 2012.



The 2010 VMAs averaged a 10.0 P12-34 rating and 11.4 million total viewers.

The VMAs air Sunday, August 28 at 9PM (Live ET/Tape delayed PT).