EXCLUSIVE Song Of The Day: Shelby Earl’s ‘This Christmas Is For Us’

12.19.11 7 years ago

I often find myself looking to veteran music critic Ann Powers, in matters of taste and prose. On the topic of Seattle songwriter Shelby Earl, I’ll take a quote straight from her: “Over the years I”ve become friendly with a few musicians… In general, though, I”ve clung to that old idea that critical perspective and personal connection don”t mix. Until now. I”m writing this note to ask you to listen to an album by a friend.”

I met Earl through mutual friends years ago, and it’s been a thrill to see her successes this year. She released “Burn the Boats” this year through Immaculate Noise favorite Rachel Flotard’s Local 638 Records label, the album featuring John Roderick of the Long Winters. The alt-country artist brings the same amount of heart and bits of sentimentality into new holiday track “This Christmas Is For Us.”

Earl’s charming voice makes me think of what would happen should Lisa Hannigan sing Josh Ritter songs. This particular acoustic track has a little extra burn on it with strong folk harmonies, enough to light that tree you keep meaning to decorate. Now, at least, you have the soundtrack.

And congrats to Shelb for topping the “Outstanding 2011 Albums You Might Have Missed” list on Amazon, the same company where she formerly worked as a liaison between label and the storefront. Holly jolly all around.

This Christmas Is For Us by shelbyearl1

Around The Web

TAGSSHELBY EARLsong of the day

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP