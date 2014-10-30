Exclusive: The Channing Tatum ‘Foxcatcher’ photo you’ve been waiting for (sort of)

It's hard to believe, but we are just a few weeks away from “Foxcatcher” finally hitting theaters. It will arrive almost six months to the day following its world premiere at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. In the weeks since, Bennett Miller's drama has earned more strong reviews at the Telluride, Toronto and New York film festivals, just to name a few. Steve Carell has solidified himself as a legitimate Best Actor contender for his transformative performance as John du Pont, Channing Tatum has earned some of the best notices of his career for his portrayal of former Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz and Miller finds himself with a third-straight Best Picture contender. Yes, things are still moving steady on the “Foxcatcher” train.

With the film ready for its public debut on Nov. 14, Sony Classics has provided HitFix with a slew of new stills to whet your appetite. And yes, you knew it was coming. “Foxcatcher” might be the most prestigious film Channing Tatum has ever made, but at this point he may be contractually obligated to take his shirt off no matter what the subject matter (although it clearly makes sense in this context). You're not complaining, are you?

You can check out Mr. Tatum and his co-stars, Carell, Mark Ruffalo and Sienna Miller in the exclusive photos found in the gallery below.

“Foxcatcher” opens in limited release on Nov. 14.