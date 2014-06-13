Exclusive: The Justice League Fights Their Evil Doubles In JUSTICE LEAGUE BEYOND 2.0

The Justice League is a well oiled machine ready to fight against any threat to humanity…except themselves. The Justice Lords return to Earth in this new story from Christos Cage and Dexter Soy.

In case you aren't familiar, the Justice Lords are the Justice League from an alternate timeline. One where their version of The Flash died and thing spiraled out of the control from there. Who knew Lex Luthor publicly executing Wally West was all it takes to turn the Justice League into a morally bankrupt group of super villains?

Image Credit: DC Entertainment

In Justice League Beyond 2.0 Chapter 22, the Lords are back and ready to dispose their goody two-shoes counterparts. We got an exclusive preview of the first four pages. As Lord Superman dukes it out with Wonder Woman, will the rest of the League be able to escape from a prison of their own design?

Chapter 22 will be available for download via the DC Comics App, Readdcentertainment.com, iBooks, comiXology.com, Google Play, Kindle Store, and the Nook Store on Saturday June 14th.