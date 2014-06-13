Exclusive: The Justice League Fights Their Evil Doubles In JUSTICE LEAGUE BEYOND 2.0

#Justice League #DC Comics
06.13.14

The Justice League is a well oiled machine ready to fight against any threat to humanity…except themselves. The Justice Lords return to Earth in this new story from Christos Cage and Dexter Soy.

In case you aren't familiar, the Justice Lords are the Justice League from an alternate timeline. One where their version of The Flash died and thing spiraled out of the control from there. Who knew Lex Luthor publicly executing Wally West was all it takes to turn the Justice League into a morally bankrupt group of super villains? 

Image Credit: DC Entertainment

In Justice League Beyond 2.0 Chapter 22, the Lords are back and ready to dispose their goody two-shoes counterparts. We got an exclusive preview of the first four pages. As Lord Superman dukes it out with Wonder Woman, will the rest of the League be able to escape from a prison of their own design?

Chapter 22 will be available for download via the DC Comics App, Readdcentertainment.com, iBooks, comiXology.com, Google Play, Kindle Store, and the Nook Store on Saturday June 14th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justice League#DC Comics
TAGSBatman BeyondComic BooksDC COMICSJLBJustice Leaguejustice league beyond

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP