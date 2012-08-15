Exclusive: Tom Waits is the one with the bunny on ‘7 Psychopaths’ poster premiere

I can’t believe I leave for Toronto on September 5th.

That’s just around the corner. And if Toronto is just around the corner, the end of the year is just after that. Which means it’s almost 2013. Which means… okay, I’m going to give myself a headache. Let’s just focus on Toronto. Let’s focus on the Midnight Madness line-up, which looks amazing this year. Let’s focus on “Seven Psychopaths.”

After all, it’s a new film by Martin McDonagh, whose “In Bruges” was such a delight. He’s a great playwright, exciting and brash and wicked funny, and this is the story of a down-at-the-heels LA screenwriter played by Colin Farrell who ends up involved in a bizarre heist of sorts when his best friend kidnaps the dog of a deranged gangster. Christopher Walken and Sam Rockwell are Farrell’s friends in the film, and Woody Harrelson is the dangerous dog owner who is determined to get his Shih Tzu back.

The film also features Abbie Cornish and Olga Kurylenko, and that cannot be a bad thing. Zeljko Ivanek appears to have a fairly big role in the film as well, and he’s one of those “that guy!” actors who always does interesting work.

Oh… and did I mention Tom Waits is in it? He’s the guy with the bunny.

If you’re not sure what I’m talking about, you should check out our exclusive debut of one of the character posters for the film. We’re one of several sites premiering posters this morning, and we were lucky enough to get Tom Waits as our poster.

The film is set to open in theaters on October 12, and the new trailer for the movie just arrived online yesterday. I think it gives you a good idea of what the film’s about, but the tone of the trailer might be deceptive. Trailers often have a hard time capturing the subtle pleasures of character driven comedy.

Even so, it looks promising, and I”m excited to see it in just a few weeks. Be sure to check here during Toronto for our review.

