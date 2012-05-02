Exclusive: Watch Zeus’ live video version of ‘Hello, Tender Love’

Zeus have their own studio, III Eagle, and like any good showmen, the Canadian group like to show off their toys.

The quartet have recorded a “Live from III Eagle” version of every song from their newest album “Busting Visions,” and today HitFix gets to unveil “Hello, Tender Love” from those sessions.

The rock act has been garnering comparisons to T Rex and The Who, but here they wring out a swaying bluesy ode like a heart-hurt Link Wray or contemporaries the Black Keys. Three-quarters of the band can sing, and sing they do, though here Mike O’Brien (who looks suspiciously like Gary Oldman) counters his own lead guitar with this striking melody.

“Busting Visions” was out at the end of March. You can sample it here.

Zeus is mostly touring in Canada this summer, with a select few in the ‘States. You may have already seen them, in part, though: they also act as backing band for songwriter Jason Collett.