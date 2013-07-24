Exclusive: Dynamic duo take on Penguin and Mr. Freeze in Maguire’s “Batman ’66” #2 Variant

(CBR) DC Comics has provided CBR with an exclusive first look at Kevin Maguire’s variant cover for “Batman ’66” #2, written by Jeff Parker with interior art by Ty Templeton. The digital-first print edition comic releases August 21.

“The important thing to me in trying to get the tone right for this is that I don’t want to come up with funny premises for the book. I just want funny executions,” series writer Jeff Parker told CBR News earlier this month. “So if you look at my plots, they could be typical Batman plots. It’s “Joker has a plan to do this.” There’s nothing inherently funny when I write down the plot point. It’s once you let the characters run around loose and you’re getting the way Adam West would do Batman that it comes together. You know, Commissioner Gordon and Chief O’Hara immediately would give up and just call him ‘Batman.'”

Check out Maguire’s variant below.