Faith No More plan first new album in nearly twenty years

When Bay Area metal experimentalists Faith No More reunited for a world tour in 2009, many fans assumed new recordings would follow. Well, better late than never.

The group — frontman Mike Patton, drummer Mike Bordin, keyboard player Roddy Bottum, bassist Bill Gould, and guitarist Jon Hudson — are in the midst of recording their first full-length record since 1997″s “Album of the Year,” with April 2015 as the projected release date.

Longtime lead guitarist Jim Martin is not taking part in the reunion.

In anticipation of the album's release, FNM will drop a limited edition 7-inch single featuring the new song “Motherf*cker” on Record Store Day”s Black Friday event on November 28). The B-side will feature a remix by J.G. Thirlwell (Foetus).

The vinyl single will be limited to 5000 copies, but will then be released digitally on December 9.

“We”ve always shared a chemistry between ourselves that”s unique to this band, but these past few years of touring together have made us aware that we not only play better as a unit, but we like the new stuff we”re coming up with,” Gould told Rolling Stone. “So we”ve decided: we”re going to get busy in 2015…make an album we”re proud of, kick things up a notch, get out there and perform it and maybe even dedicate a little more focus to our fans in the States this time.”

Faith No More will also hit the road in 2015, with Australia”s Soundwave Festival their first scheduled appearance. Worldwide tour dates will be announced soon.