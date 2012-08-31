Fashion Fix: Who wore what at the Venice Film Festival

08.31.12 6 years ago

The Venice Film Festival is an awfully nice place to go for a few days — so it’s no surprise that stars like Kate Hudson, Laetitia Casta and Winona Ryder showed up for the event. With celebrities from around the globe checking in, it’s our chance to see a panoply of fashions. Unfortunately, some looks get lost in translation. Weird faux cut-outs? Barely covered granny panties? Smeary prints and wrinkles? Someone may want to tell the stars what happens in Venice doesn’t stay in Venice. 

Around The Web

TAGSFashion FixKATE HUDSONVENICE FILM FESTIVALWinona Ryder

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP