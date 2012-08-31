Fashion Fix: Who wore what at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival is an awfully nice place to go for a few days — so it’s no surprise that stars like Kate Hudson, Laetitia Casta and Winona Ryder showed up for the event. With celebrities from around the globe checking in, it’s our chance to see a panoply of fashions. Unfortunately, some looks get lost in translation. Weird faux cut-outs? Barely covered granny panties? Smeary prints and wrinkles? Someone may want to tell the stars what happens in Venice doesn’t stay in Venice.