‘Fast Five’ star Paul Walker will count the ‘Hours’ in New Orleans-set thriller

#Paul Walker
10.05.11 7 years ago

“Fast Five” star Paul Walker is set to star in the thriller “Hours,” which will mark the directorial debut of “The Thing” screenwriter Eric Heisserer.

“Hours” centers on a young father (Walker) struggling to keep his newborn baby alive in the days following Hurricane Katrina. He shacks up in an abandoned hospital, hoping to wait out the natural disaster’s chaotic aftermath.

In addition to the upcoming remake/prequel “The Thing,” Heisserer also wrote this year’s “Final Destination 5” and co-wrote 2010 remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” So, it’ll be nice to get him away from sequels and remakes for a change.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Safran (“Buried”) is producing the film, which is aiming to begin production in New Orleans in March, 2012.

For Walker, last seen reprising his role as Brian O’Conner opposite Vin Diesel in “Fast Five,” will next appear in the indie thriller “Vehicle 19.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Walker
TAGSEric HeissererHOURSPAUL WALKER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP