‘Fast & Furious’ vet Justin Lin will direct next ‘Bourne’ film

The Bourne franchise is about to get a little faster and lot more furious.

Universal Pictures has selected Justin Lin — who helmed the last four “Fast and Furious” films to direct the sequel to “The Bourne Legacy,” according to Deadline.

Jeremy Renner is set to reprise his role as super spy Aaron Cross, an agent of the same shady organization that created Jason Bourne, played by Matt Damon in “The Bourne Identity,” The Bourne Supremacy” and “The Bourne Ultimatum.”

While there’s no title or plot summary for “Bourne 5” as of yet, Anthony Peckham (“Sherlock Holmes”) is writing the script. Tony Gilroy wrote and directed “The Bourne Legacy,” which also starred Rachel Weisz and Edward Norton. It grossed $276 million worldwide.

Damon recently denied rumors that he’ll return to the franchise.

Lin directed the third, fourth, fifth an sixth “Fast and Furious” film, which racked up over $1 billion for Universal. James Wan (“The Conjuring”) is directing 2015’s “Fast and Furious 7.”

Do you think Justin Lin is a good choice to direct “Bourne 5”?