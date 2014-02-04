Father risks losing children on ‘Hoarding: Buried Alive’

In this week’s episode of TLC’s “Hoarding: Buried Alive,” (Wed. Feb. 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET), we meet Geoffrey. Geoffrey has problems. A lot of bicycles, but problems. The single father of two is a compulsive hoarder who sold the family home of 46 years when the bank threatened foreclosure.

That was over a year ago, and Geoffrey has made only minor progress in preparing his home for its new owners. Now, he has just 30 days to clear the clutter from the home or he will lose everything that remains inside it – including his own children. In this clip, most of those thirty days are gone — and even though he swears he’s cleaned up, the visuals are to the contrary.