Father risks losing children on ‘Hoarding: Buried Alive’

02.04.14 5 years ago 4 Comments

In this week’s episode of TLC’s “Hoarding: Buried Alive,” (Wed. Feb. 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET), we meet Geoffrey. Geoffrey has problems. A lot of bicycles, but problems. The single father of two is a compulsive hoarder who sold the family home of 46 years when the bank threatened foreclosure.

That was over a year ago, and Geoffrey has made only minor progress in preparing his home for its new owners. Now, he has just 30 days to clear the clutter from the home or he will lose everything that remains inside it – including his own children. In this clip, most of those thirty days are gone — and even though he swears he’s cleaned up, the visuals are to the contrary. 

Around The Web

TAGSHoarding Buried Alive

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP