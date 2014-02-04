Father risks losing children on ‘Hoarding: Buried Alive’

In this week’s episode of TLC’s “Hoarding: Buried Alive,” (Wed. Feb. 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET), we meet Geoffrey. Geoffrey has problems. A lot of bicycles, but problems. The single father of two is a compulsive hoarder who sold the family home of 46 years when the bank threatened foreclosure.
That was over a year ago, and Geoffrey has made only minor progress in preparing his home for its new owners. Now, he has just 30 days to clear the clutter from the home or he will lose everything that remains inside it – including his own children. In this clip, most of those thirty days are gone — and even though he swears he’s cleaned up, the visuals are to the contrary.
I wanted to reach through my tv and strangle that fat loser of a mother…how dare a mother run out on her children….and then when her son finally had a chance to tell her how he felt…all she wanted to do was talk about herself and “how bad she felt and how much she loved him”. IF she really loves them she would have stayed and raised them. She is a big fat selfish cow and if she were my mother I would never forgive her
And I am not buying her excuse of being “depressed” . She should have gotten help and done her job as a mother. If you can’t deal with children then DONT HAVE ANY!!!
I know this family. Geoff has done the best job he was able to do, given the circumstances. He also took care of his 98 year old mother until her death. The kids mother has NEVER been in their lives and several years ago, came to Incline Village to ‘see’ the kids and left telling them she never wanted to see them again. How she ended up on the show is BEYOND me!!! Money monger!!! What the show also didn’t mention, due to sensationalism was that in the year and a half he had to clean up the property, he had a quadruple bypass, an aneurism and numerous major health issues. He was physically NOT able to help himself. Calling in Hoarders at the last minute was a low blow. Where were all these people when he was laying in the hospital bed for months!!! This was the saddest show ever, and knowing this family….makes it even more sad! Best of luck to Geoff and the kids. Gods speed!
Just saw this repeat episode – is he just as mean in real life as he came across on the show? Because he seems like a raging, unlikable a-hole.