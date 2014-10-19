Feel Good, Gorillaz fans: Damon Albarn ‘reactivating’ the group for 2016 release

Keep the faith, Gorillaz aficionados: a new album may be coming your way in the not-too-distant future.

In a new interview with the Sydney Morning Herald (via Consequence of Sound), Damon Albarn – the co-creator of the virtual band alongside Jamie Hewlett – claims to be “reactivating” the group for a 2016 release:

A serial collaborator who has released a dozen albums since Blur's last album, “Think Tank,” in 2003, Albarn is currently writing a West End theatre musical adaptation of a children's book, is in the process of reactivating Gorillaz for a 2016 release and is trying to find time to record a new The Good, the Bad & The Queen album, which he says is fully written.

Though the article contains no direct quotes from Albarn relating to the prospective Gorillaz revival – if an album comes to fruition it will be the group's first since 2011's “The Fall” – he is quoted weighing in on the future of his acclaimed rock band Blur (albeit noncommittally):

“I would imagine there's some kind of future,” he said. “But at the moment there's no time for the future – only the present. Who knows? I'm reluctant to say anything, because if I do, it just gets taken out of context and then I'm accused of being a wind-up.”

As for the Good, the Bad & the Queen (dare you to keep up with all of Albarn's musical projects), the new album would be the second release from the technically-unnamed group since their 2007 debut LP of the same name.

Albarn is currently out promoting his debut solo album “Everday Robots,” which was recently shortlisted for the 2014 Mercury Prize.

