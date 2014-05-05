Feel Like a Kid Again With This ‘Good Wife’ Coloring Book

#The Good Wife
05.05.14 4 years ago

Billy Eichner topped his own record for The Greatest Prize In Game Show History on a recent episode of “Billy on the Street.” Recently he gave away a Gabourey Sidibe diorama, but he's even outclassed that prize with this week's gift: a coloring book of “The Good Wife” featuring Alicia Florrick in a couple of snappy blazers and groaning like only Julianna Margulies can. I feel like a kid again! What color should we give that jacket? I'm thinking Vivid Tangerine! 

Check out the full coloring book here. Alicia Florrick: She's tired!

