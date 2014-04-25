Felicity Jones answers when ‘A Monster Calls’

and 04.25.14 4 years ago

(CBR) “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “True Story” actress Felicity Jones is in talks to join Juan Antonio Bayona”s “A Monster Calls”, Deadline reports.

Based on the novel written by Jim Kay and illustrated by Patrick Ness, based on an idea by the late Siobhan Dowd, it focuses on a 13-year-old boy who talks with a monster as a way to deal with his mother”s illness and school bullies.

Jones is reportedly up for the role of Mum in the adaptation, which was announced last month. There”s also talk that Liam Neeson is on top of the list for people to play the monster.

“A Monster Calls” is expected to debut in fall 2016.

Around The Web

TAGSA MONSTER CALLSFELICITY JONESJim KayJuan Antonio BayonaPATRICK NESSSiobhan Dowd

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP