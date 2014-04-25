Felicity Jones answers when ‘A Monster Calls’

(CBR) “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “True Story” actress Felicity Jones is in talks to join Juan Antonio Bayona”s “A Monster Calls”, Deadline reports.

Based on the novel written by Jim Kay and illustrated by Patrick Ness, based on an idea by the late Siobhan Dowd, it focuses on a 13-year-old boy who talks with a monster as a way to deal with his mother”s illness and school bullies.

Jones is reportedly up for the role of Mum in the adaptation, which was announced last month. There”s also talk that Liam Neeson is on top of the list for people to play the monster.

“A Monster Calls” is expected to debut in fall 2016.