Female “Criminal Minds” stars may walk over salary inequality with male co-stars

A.J. Cook and Kirsten Vangsness are negotiating together, according to Deadline, and they’ve been making less than half the salary of their male counterparts. Meanwhile, the negotiating deadline is later today.



How “Downton Abbey” ended up in “Iron Man 3”

“They just approached us,” says exec producer Gareth Neame of the unusual cameo.



Will Carrie Underwood replace Faith Hill on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football”?

Signs point to the “Idol” champ singing the “SNF” theme song, with NBC expected to make an announcement later today.

“Dr. Phil” sues website for posting a clip online before it aired across country

Deadspin.com posted Dr. Phil’s exclusive with Manti Te’o hoaxer Ronaiah Tuiasosopo immediately after it aired on the East Coast, thus interfering with his exclusive, as the lawsuit claims.



Why do women host so few “SNL” episodes?

This season, females hosted 23.8% of “SNLs.” Last year, it was 36.4%.

Obama loves ESPN, so interest groups are buying up ads on ESPN to get his attention

But does the strategy of targeting the president actually work?



Has “Game of Thrones” transformed into “The Wire”?

Sunday’s “The Climb” episode was the most “Wire”-like yet, thanks to former “Wire” star Aiden Gillen’s Littlefinger. PLUS: Mark Zuckerberg delayed Facebook’s Instagram deal to watch “Game of Thrones,” and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has a “Virtuality” past.



“Scandal”: The Bush/Obama TV show we didn’t know we needed?

The Shonda Rhimes series is the present day answer to “The West Wing,” says Todd VanDerWerff, and President Fitz is a bit George W. Bush, a bit Mitt Romney, and a bit Barack Obama.

Ex-D.C. Mayor Marion Barry likes to live-tweet “Scandal”

The disgraced former mayor used to have “Scandal” inspiration Judy Smith as his crisis manager.

“Late Night” staying in NY; Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight” could expand to 90 minutes

If Seth Meyers does succeed Fallon as “Late Night” host, his talk show could run 30 minutes with a “Daily Show”-esque format. If Meyers doesn’t get the job, NBC is said to also be interested in Andy Cohen and Nick Cannon.

USA will label “Modern Family” fans “Mofys”

It’s all part of a 14-week marketing plan to promote “Modern Family” reruns as if they weren’t repeats.

“Smash” intended to have a connection to “Rent” in last week’s episode

“Of course, it’s something we intended to do,” showrunner Josh Safran said of lat week’s episode.

Steve Carell: Will he or won’t he appear in “The Office” finale?

He reportedly won’t be making a “full-fledged guest appearance.” PLUS: Behind the scenes of “The Office” finale, Carell appeared at Scranton’s “Office” wrap party.



Aaron Rodgers joins Clay Aiken to judge an “Office” singing competition

The Green Bay Packers QB makes a cameo Thursday as a judge on “America’s Next A Capella Sensation.”

It’s OK if you avoid watching “Mad Men” and “Game of Thrones”

Not everyone has to keep up with the two biggest shows in pop-culture at the moment.

White House honors Matthew Perry

U.S. drug czar Gil Kerlikowske presented Perry with the Champion of Recovery award for his drug court advocacy work.



“Cops” creator happy to find a new home on Spike TV

“Fox is changing its programming strategy,” says John Langley. “So I was happy to find a new home with Spike. It matches our demo and it’s an aggressive cable network.”



Dr. Drew is done with “Celebrity Rehab”

“I’m tired of taking all the heat — it’s just ridiculous,” Dr. Drew Pinsky said in a recent radio interview, adding that he won’t be part of any future episodes of the VH1 reality show.

“Wilfred” returns June 20 without a companion series

With “Louie” on hiatus, the 3rd-season drama will go it alone this summer.

Fred Armisen’s punk “SNL” alter ego Ian Rubbish releases EP

Armisen recently opened for Vampire Weekend as Ian Rubbish. PLUS: Zach Galifianakis plays a ’70s cop in cut “SNL” sketch.

Billy Crystal may make a sitcom comeback on cable

Crystal is teaming with “Curb Your Enthusiasm’s” Larry Charles and “Burn Notice” creator Matt Nix on a cable comedy project.



“Mad Men’s” Chevy ad pitch: How does it compare to the real thing?

Here’s a look at the real ads for the Chevy Vega. PLUS: What happened to the real ad agency IPOs?, and finally, “Mad Men” returns to form.

Publishers Clearing House’s new ad campaign features classic sitcom stars

Mike Brady from “The Brady Bunch,” Gilligan from “Gilligan’s Island” and Arnold Jackson from “Diff’rent Strokes” are each included in new sweepstakes ads — watch here.

“The Newsroom” promo promises a newbie-friendly Season 2

Next season is set during last year’s campaign.



Honey Boo Boo’s parents didn’t actually get married at their wedding

“It was just a commitment ceremony,” a source tells E! News. PLUS: Honey Boo Boo returns July 17.

Carson Daly insists there’s a difference between him and Ryan Seacrest

Despite both being radio DJs turned bland music show hosts, Daly says he proudly isn’t the workaholic that Seacrest is. “I choose to have a family,” says Daly. “I don’t know how he has a minute in his day. I think Ryan”s great at what he does, but we are innately different people.”



Warren Buffett films a “Breaking Bad” spoof

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul participated in a Berkshire Hathaway sketch — but instead of selling meth, they sold peanut brittle. “Brittle, bitches!” PLUS: How one man created the “Breaking Bad” Lego video game.

George Takei & Jesse Tyler Ferguson release a PSA

“Gays Beware.”

“The Mentalist” creator: “Only the truth gets revealed from now on in”

Bruno Heller talks about the Season 5 finale. He says next season will be “much faster paced, more thrilling, more action, more surprises.”

Michael C. Hall to produce a Showtime project

The “Dexter” star is planning to adapt “American Dream Machine,” a novel set in ’70s Hollywood. PLUS: Watch Deb’s “Dexter” evolution.

Jon Stewart’s dog has 3 legs

Check out “The Daily Show” host taking his dog for a walk.



Nick Cannon: Mariah Carey feared “Idol” would turn into “Love & Hip Hop”

“What’s amazing,” says Cannon, “is my wife foreseen all of this. She tried to tell the network, ‘I don’t think this is going to work. I’m afraid.’ ‘I love the show, but you’re kinda taking it in the wrong direction. This is going to turn into one of those reality shows.’ She’s like, ‘I didn’t sign up to be on ‘Love & Hip Hop.'” PLUS: J.Lo to perform on “Idol” finale, Crystal Bowserox getting divorced, and Adam Lambert to sing on the finale.



ABC to celebrate “The Bachelor’s Funniest Moments”

Chris Harrison will host the one-hour special on May 21. PLUS: Ali Fedotowsky is dating the host of “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition.”

“Suburgatory’s” Jane Levy ends her secret marriage

The 23-year-old actress was married to Jaime Freitas for seven months.



Lana Parrilla gets engaged

The “Once Upon a Time” star was popped the question by her boyfriend in Israel.

Matt Groening’s mom dies at 94: She inspired Marge Simpson

Margaret Groening was born a Wiggum and, like Marge, married a Homer.