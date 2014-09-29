C+

Fergie’s comeback single ‘L.A. Love (La La)’ is very Fergie… and ‘Rack City’

09.29.14 4 years ago

Don't blame DJ Mustard that his impermeable hip-hop formula is so wide spread. It's certainly made its way onto Fergie's radar.

The Black Eyed Peas singer and Fergalicious rapper is back, with a new single “L.A. Love (La La).” Stream it below. She tapped DJ Mustard to co-produce and co-write the tune, which is a little swirl of “Rack City” with, I dunno, maybe The Fugees' “Ooh La La La,” those “las” bopping in the high registers on the chorus.

Fergie's been all around the world, and whole world exists in Los Angeles, which means she's trying on an array of accents and “ratchet” inflections, many which will drive you up the damn wall. “Lohn-dohn” and “Switzerland” don't bang the same, my dear; that is how it go.

That is, I'm nervous for the music video. Proceed with caution, you wild multi-platinum pop artist.

“L.A. Love (La La)” is Fergie's first new tune since her contribution to last year's “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack, “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody.” She is currently working on a follow-up to her 2006 solo album “The Dutchess.”

