Outkast to play more than 40 festivals in 2014

Big Boi and André 3000 have announced on their website that they plan to play more than 40 festivals around the world in the spring and summer of 2014. Stay tuned for specifics on which festivals and read the official statement here

The reunion commemorates the act”s 20th anniversary and release of its debut album, “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” which turns 20 on April 26. Each rapper thanked the group’s fans in the statement:

Big Boi said: “It’s truly an honor to celebrate 20 years and still be free to do music the way we choose. Don’t just think outside the box, know that there is no box. I’m looking forward to rocking the stage with my Bro Ski and to all the fans – stank you smelly much, this is for y’all!”

André 3000 added: “And imagine, all we wanted to do was rap! I am thankful to have been a part of a group that allowed me to explore anything that came to mind and have fun doing it. Returning to the stage together is the most exciting way for us to thank everyone for their 20 years of supporting Outkast.”

Outkast”s first show together since 2007 will take place on the Friday night of Coachella”s two weekends, April 11 and April 18, in Indio, Calif.