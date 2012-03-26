15 fun things we learned about Madonna from her Twitter: Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and ‘Kill Bill 3’

Madonna, whose new album, “MDNA,” came out today, took to Twitter to chat directly with her fans. The hour-long Q&A revealed some interesting minutiae about Madge and she used it to put to rest her burgeoning fight with Deadmau5.

Among the Q&A highlights:

1. She”s a Justin Bieber fan. When asked is she was a Belieber, she replied, “He”s awesome. I”m a huge fan. I love it when he raps.” That prompted Bieber to tweet in with some high praise for Madge, who then issued an invitation to the Biebster: “Come and join me on stage when we are in the same city and congrats on your new single.”

2. Madonna is also a fan of Katy Perry. When asked what she thought of KP, she replied, “She”s hot. If she was my girl, I”d never cheat on her.”

3. Her favorite Britney Spears” songs is “….Baby One More Time.”

4. Her favorite electronic music producer right now is Skrillex. “I”m listening to a lot of Skrillex right now,” she tweeted. “He”s one of my favorites.”

5. Her favorite place to hide is in her bathroom.

6.She would star in “Kill Bill 3” if director Quentin Tarantino “would have me. I”m good with a weapon and I know martial arts.” (This was after she answered that her favorite Tarantino movie is “Kill Bill, Pt. 1” and that she wants Tarantino to direct the video for “Gang Bang,” an inspired choice if we”ve ever heard one.)

7. The hardest song to write for “MDNA” was “I”m Addicted.”

8. She cannot control “my attention to detail and my obsessively compulsive need to know everything that is going on around me.”

9. While she”s certainly had choice thoughts on Lady Gaga lately, she took time out to praise Momma Monster: “I applaud @ladygaga support for the gay community and her commitment to stop bullying.”

10. The best birthday presents Madonna ever received were “a horse, art…”

11. She would never go vegan: “I love, I need, I want animal protein.”

12. Madonna would like to possess the following superpowers: “Control time, more time to rehearse, to sleep, time to see my kids, time to tweet with my fans.”

13. As for an autobiography, it”s coming, but don”t hold your breath. She will “absolutely” do one, Madonna says. “I have so much to say, but not right now.

14. She has never worn a snuggie, but her daughter Lourdes (or Lola, as her mom calls her) has.

15. The one thing she would never do is “use drugs.” (Which is interesting given that she calls the new album “MDNA.”) Also after Deadmau5 called her out for promoting drug use, all seemed to be forgiven as she tweeted a photo of herself with Minnie Mouse ears, claiming her “Molly” reference was referring to a song called “Have You Seen Molly” by her friend Cedric Gervais. It’s an incredibly lame excuse and we’re not buying it for a second, but mini-feud over.

Of course, her Twitter chat brought out the usual number of stalkers and weirdos. One tweeter asked if Beyonce”s “ass is too fat. ANSWER ME.” Another wanted to know which mobile carrier Madonna uses. And yet another wanted to know what color panties she was wearing. She wisely avoided answering those questions.

