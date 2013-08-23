Final MTV Video Music Awards 2013 Predictions

08.24.13 5 years ago

Though all eyes will be on the performances at Sunday night’s Video Music Awards, including watching Lady Gaga’s live premiere of “Applause” and a rumored ‘N Sync reunion, there will be plenty of Moonmen handed out at the annual MTV ceremony.

Justin Timberlake and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis lead the nominations with six each, but it’s really coming down to a contest between Timberlake’s “Mirrors” and Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” in many category. Here’s how we see it going down.

MTV’s VMA’s will air live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Arena starting at 9 p.m. E.T. They are tape delayed on the West Coast.  Look for complete coverage all night long on HitFix.

Check out our predictions in the embedded story gallery. Who do you think is going to win big Sunday night? Share your thoughts below.

