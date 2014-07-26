Finally: See Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in ‘Batman V Superman’

Fans have been waiting for years (decades, really) to see DC Comics icon Wonder Woman on the big screen, and they got one step closer today at the San Diego Comic Con.
Warner Bros. revealed the long-awaited first look of Gal Gadot in costume for “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.”
Feast your eyes on this, mortal:
Director Zack Snyder tweeted the pic after the film's panel, which revealed exclusive new footage and brought onstage Gadot, Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck.
Although it bears some similarities to the Amazonian warrior's classic comic book look (the stars and stripes are noticeably missing), fans will surely be dissecting the costume for weeks. It looks like her lasso is on her right hip, but maybe she'll let the sword do all the talking.
“Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” will open May 6, 2016.
What do you think of Gadot and the costume?
Even as someone who isn’t a huge comic nerd and doesn’t care about this stuff, I do think it’s pretty weird that she has literally no color on her. Can’t somebody have some bright red and blue? Is the flash even going to be red and yellow? Or just….blackish
I agree, it’s a bit gloomy color-wise for me
Well, it’s possible that this is only a preliminary version, perhaps before she comes into contact with the outside world. I bet by the time she gets her own movie, she’ll be sporting a more traditional costume.
I think Lynda Carter could kick these new WW’s a$$es…she STILL has the goods to fill the old costume…
Can someone tell me why this movie is goung to take two years to come out?
Heels!? Heels!? I hope there is enough internet ruckus to make them change that asinine decision. So, so stupid.
Look at the animated Justice League and Justice League Unlimited…plenty of heels!
Also…those are wedges,not heels.
You could tell me that Bruce Timm himself designed this costume and that would not make the heels anything less than idiotic.
Anna- I really don’t think the semantics of 6 inch heels versus 6 inch wedges in any way enhances their practicality. Why would a warrior from an island of amazons wear these into battle?!
It may seem like a nitpick but if logic breaks down on little things like that it definitely gives me cause to worry about bigger issues in the film as well.
heels that fit!
so… xena then?
EXACTLY what I thought. Since when does WW have a SWORD, for God’s sake…?
Isn’t this movie by the director and/or producer of 300? Same lack of color as that one.
Alright, you talked me into it. Since no one seems to be able to come up with an appropriate costume, I guess I will have to design one myself. Although, I’m really over the starry pants, the costume is just not sleek enough, no pizazz, no color. I cannot believe there is no glimmer of gold or silver anywhere in the costume. And Wonder Woman, without a red bustier of some kind, that’s it. That is where I draw the line. I’m taking over. That is just not Wonder Woman.
In the pic, did I see the ever-bothersome high-heeled boots? Tell me I did not see high-heeled boots. Smore, smore, smore, mix, mix, mix. Let’s get it together people. I’m not getting any younger.
They should hold a Wonder Woman costume design contest and let people submit their interpretations and then let the fans vote for their favorites. The guidelines should be as follows:
NO HIGH-HEELED BOOTS OF ANY KIND
NO WHITE STRIPES GOING DOWN THE BOOTS
BUSTIER MUST BE RED
BRACELETS, LASSO, BELT, EMBLEM AND TIARA MUST EITHER BE SILVER OR GOLD IN COLOR.
Is that too much to ask?
It’s just one photo! This could be from a pre title scene, Nolan esque. Setting up what the eponymous heroes are fighting about.
Why did WW dip her costume in chocolate?
Oh, right, Zack Snyder is terrified of color…
I find it odd that the stars and stripes have conveniently been removed from WW’s costume. Another attempt by Pinocchiobama to castrate America…???
While obsessing over the costume, people are overlooking the pretty but MUCH too waif-like girl inhabiting it. If we didn’t know who that was, we could presume it was someone CosPlaying a WW costume – because she is just too thin for this character (that is NOT body shaming because she looks fine, but this picture proves she was miscast as THIS CHARACTER).
Seems to me that what you’re saying is that her boobs aren’t big enough.
She looks in great shape, Scarlett Johansen isn’t overly buff but I have no problem believing that she can kick ass as Black Window.
Wonder Woman’s powers come from the gods, not the gym.
Lol “Black Window” I love typos.
My point still stands!
:D
It looks awesome! Obviously New 52 inspired, but much better looking. Gal looks badass!
Yeah she has no body,no boobs ,no tail .. Nothing not even acting chops..good luck DC