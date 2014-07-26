Finally: See Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in ‘Batman V Superman’

#SDCC #Wonder Woman #Man of Steel 2 #Zack Snyder #Ben Affleck #Superman #DC Comics #Batman
07.26.14 4 years ago 22 Comments

Fans have been waiting for years (decades, really) to see DC Comics icon Wonder Woman on the big screen, and they got one step closer today at the San Diego Comic Con.

Warner Bros. revealed the long-awaited first look of Gal Gadot in costume for “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Feast your eyes on this, mortal:

Director Zack Snyder tweeted the pic after the film's panel, which revealed exclusive new footage and brought onstage Gadot, Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck.

Although it bears some similarities to the Amazonian warrior's classic comic book look (the stars and stripes are noticeably missing), fans will surely be dissecting the costume for weeks. It looks like her lasso is on her right hip, but maybe she'll let the sword do all the talking. 

“Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” will open May 6, 2016.

What do you think of Gadot and the costume?

Around The Web

TOPICS#SDCC#Wonder Woman#Man of Steel 2#Zack Snyder#Ben Affleck#Superman#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanBEN AFFLECKCOMIC-CON 2014DC COMICSGAL GADOTHENRY CAVILLLEX LUTHORMAN OF STEEL 2SDCCsupermanWonder WomanZACK SNYDER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP