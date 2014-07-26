Finally: See Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in ‘Batman V Superman’

Fans have been waiting for years (decades, really) to see DC Comics icon Wonder Woman on the big screen, and they got one step closer today at the San Diego Comic Con.

Warner Bros. revealed the long-awaited first look of Gal Gadot in costume for “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Feast your eyes on this, mortal:

Director Zack Snyder tweeted the pic after the film's panel, which revealed exclusive new footage and brought onstage Gadot, Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck.

Although it bears some similarities to the Amazonian warrior's classic comic book look (the stars and stripes are noticeably missing), fans will surely be dissecting the costume for weeks. It looks like her lasso is on her right hip, but maybe she'll let the sword do all the talking.

“Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” will open May 6, 2016.

What do you think of Gadot and the costume?