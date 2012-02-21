Fiona Apple announces March tour dates: promotion in motion?

It looks like Fiona Apple’s promotion of her new set may be set into motion.

The singer-songwriter confirmed a SXSW appearance earlier this month, and now Apple has posted six additional tour dates on her website, with stops in Chicago, Washington D.C., Brooklyn, Atlantic City, New York and Boston. Sorry, West Coast.

This may be an answer to fans eager for Apple’s first album since 2005’s “Extraordinary Machine”: while she has yet to confirm a release date for her album, tours usually offer an opportunity for artists to try their new material out on audiences and road-test some tunes.

Most tickets go on sale this Friday. Check the website for details.

Apple has formerly indicated that her as-yet-untitled effort — which will be out some time in 2012 — has been finished for over a year.

Here are Fiona Apple’s tour dates:

3/15 – Austin, TX @ Central Presbyterian Church (SXSW)

3/19 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

3/21 – Washington, DC @ Sixth and I

3/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box

3/26 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

3/27 – Boston, MA @ Royale