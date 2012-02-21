Fiona Apple announces March tour dates: promotion in motion?

#SXSW
02.21.12 6 years ago

It looks like Fiona Apple’s promotion of her new set may be set into motion.

The singer-songwriter confirmed a SXSW appearance earlier this month, and now Apple has posted six additional tour dates on her website, with stops in Chicago, Washington D.C., Brooklyn, Atlantic City, New York and Boston. Sorry, West Coast.

This may be an answer to fans eager for Apple’s first album since 2005’s “Extraordinary Machine”: while she has yet to confirm a release date for her album, tours usually offer an opportunity for artists to try their new material out on audiences and road-test some tunes.

Most tickets go on sale this Friday. Check the website for details.

Apple has formerly indicated that her as-yet-untitled effort — which will be out some time in 2012 — has been finished for over a year.

Here are Fiona Apple’s tour dates:

3/15 – Austin, TX @ Central Presbyterian Church (SXSW)
3/19 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
3/21 – Washington, DC @ Sixth and I
3/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
3/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box
3/26 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
3/27 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Around The Web

TOPICS#SXSW
TAGSFiona Applesxsw

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP