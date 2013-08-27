First 10th anniversary cover for‘The Walking Dead’ #115 released

(CBR)  To celebrate the 10th anniversary of “The Walking Dead” in October – hey, that”s when the four season of the AMC TV show premieres! – the 115th issue will be released with 10 connecting covers, with each depicting a significant moment and a special moment from the past decade. All of them will be illustrated by Charlie Adlard and colored by Dave Stewart.

Each weekday for the next two weeks, Image Comics will reveal part of the connecting covers for Issue 115. Today”s peek resurrects a particularly painfully memory from the series” third year. Check it out below. “The Walking Dead” #115 arrives Oct. 9. 

